Rain, storm forecast for today

SRINAGAR; The Meteorological Centre has forecast a spell of light to moderate rain for plains areas and thunderstorm, hail and light snowfall for upper reaches from Monday afternoon to Tuesday afternoon at many places in Jammu and Kashmir.

Deputy Director of the Met Centre at Rambagh, Mukhtar, told Kashmir Reader, “The day temperature during these two days will decrease, but the night temperature will increase,” he said.

Srinagar’s maximum day temperature on Monday was recorded 21.8 degree Celsius while minimum temperature was recorded at 9.2 degree Celsius, he informed.

Meanwhile, vehicular movement of essential commodities from Jammu towards Srinagar was allowed on the highway on Monday. An official from the traffic control unit Ramban said that only essential vehicles will be allowed on the highway on Tuesday.

“Public as well as private transport is already banned on the highway from both sides,” the official said.

