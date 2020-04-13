One more COVID-19 patient cured in Ladakh

Leh: One more person has recovered from coronavirus infection in Ladakh, taking the number of people cured in the union territory to 12, a senior official said on Monday.

We have now only three active patients left in the region two in Leh and one in Kargil, Commissioner Secretary (Health) Rigzin Samphel told reporters here, praising the efforts of frontline workers of the health department.

He said reports of 40 samples, including that of a positive case from Kargil, were received from Delhi on Sunday and all of them were negative. Twenty-eight samples were sent from Leh and 12 from Kargil.

This was the second time that the report of the Kargil patient came negative and as such the patient is declared coronavirus free, Samphel said.

He said the result of 120 more samples, including 50 taken on Monday, are awaited.

Meanwhile, Leh District Magistrate Sachin Kumar warned people of action against irresponsible messages/posts on social networking sites and circulation of official communique on the internet.

…It is ordered that each WhatsApp/Facebook group admin shall report to the nearest police station if any post which is sensitive and likely to cause public disorder circulates on the social media groups, Kumar said in an order.

He also directed the group administrators to bear responsibility and ownership of the content posted in the group.

Any violation of these instructions will lead to strict action under relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act and IPC and any other relevant provisions of law, he warned.