No new case in Srinagar, but 13 from north Kashmir

Srinagar: Kashmir recorded another major jump in Covid-19 cases on Sunday after 17 more persons were tested positive for the novel coronavirus, taking the total number of positive cases recorded in Jammu and Kashmir to 245, including four deaths.

Four new Covid-19 cases were confirmed on Sunday at Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu.

“21 new cases of Covid-19 reported in J&K. 17 from Kashmir division and 4 from Jammu division. Total number of positive cases now 245,” tweeted government spokesperson Rohit Kansal.

As per health officials, the fresh cases detected in the valley today include 13 from north Kashmir, three from Ganderbal and one from south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

Medical Superintendant of SKIMS, Dr Farooq A Jan told Kashmir Reader that out of 172 samples tested at the hospital, sixteen tested positive for novel coronavirus during the last 24 hours.

“We had received most of the samples from health institutions located in Kupwara, Baramulla, Ganderbal and Budgam, including GMC Baramulla, district hospitals of Kupwara, Ganderbal and Budgam,” he said.

“We collected 47 samples from suspected Covid-19 patients at SKIMS also, of which two patients from Gund Jahangeer village of Bandipora tested positive for the new virus,” Dr Jan said.

Other coronavirus positive cases belong to different villages in Kupwara (7), Baramulla (4) and Ganderbal (3), he said.

According to Dr Jan, no sample from Budgam tested positive at SKIMS for the deadly virus today.

The MS said that three Covid-19 patients from Dildar village of Kupwara have travel history to Nizamuddin in New Delhi while all others are contacts of previously positive coronavirus cases.

“At Chest Diseases Hospital only one person tested positive during last 24 hours out of 106 Covid-19 suspects tested,” said Dr M Saleem Khan, Nodal Officer for Coronavirus at GMC Srinagar and associated hospitals.

“The patient belongs to Kulgam district and his samples were received from Sub-district hospital, Damhal Hanjipora,” he said.