Militants fire on police, CRPF in Pulwama, no loss of life

PULWAMA: Militants on Monday evening opened fire at a joint team of security forces at Malangpora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police said.
As per sources, militants fired upon police and CRPF personnel manning a naka at the Railway approach road in Malangpora. The firing was retaliated to by the security forces, sources said.
A senior police official while confirming the incident told Kashmir Reader that soon after the attack, police and security forces rushed to the spot. He said a search operation has been launched to nab the attackers.
There are no reports of any loss of life, the officer said.
As per sources, militants fired upon police and CRPF personnel manning a naka at the Railway approach road in Malangpora. The firing was retaliated to by the security forces, sources said.
A senior police official while confirming the incident told Kashmir Reader that soon after the attack, police and security forces rushed to the spot. He said a search operation has been launched to nab the attackers.
There are no reports of any loss of life, the officer said.