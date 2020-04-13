Militants fire on police, CRPF in Pulwama, no loss of life

PULWAMA: Militants on Monday evening opened fire at a joint team of security forces at Malangpora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police said.

As per sources, militants fired upon police and CRPF personnel manning a naka at the Railway approach road in Malangpora. The firing was retaliated to by the security forces, sources said.

A senior police official while confirming the incident told Kashmir Reader that soon after the attack, police and security forces rushed to the spot. He said a search operation has been launched to nab the attackers.

There are no reports of any loss of life, the officer said.

