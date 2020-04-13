Former army man shot multiple times outside home in Kulgam

Anantnag: A former member of the Territorial Army (TA) was shot at and grievously injured by unidentified gunmen, late Sunday evening, here in Yaripora area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

The retired army man has been identified as Abdul Hameed Matoo, a resident of Buchroo village in Yaripora area of Kulgam district. He went by the alias of Cobra and had served in the 162 Bn. of the Territorial Army.

A senior police official from Kulgam district confirmed the shootout. Talking to Kashmir Reader, the official said that Matoo was shot at right outside his house, multiple times, by unidentified militants.

“He was rushed to a nearby hospital and then to Anantnag,” the police official said, “That is all that we know at this stage, we are trying to ascertain further details.”

A health official said that Matoo was shot at multiple times and was in a critical condition while he was referred to the Government Medical College in Anantnag.

Following the incident a contingent of armed forces was rushed to the Buchroo village and a cordon has been laid to try and nab the attackers.