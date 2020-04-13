5 LeT associates arrested, ammunition recovered in Sopore: Police

Srinagar: Security forces on Monday said it had arrested five militant associates of proscribed group LeT and recovered ammunition from their possession in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

The Twitter handle of Sopore Police this evening said that the accused were arrested jointly by them alongwith security forces.

Police said that incriminating material including 5 hand grenades, one UBGL thrower and a UBGL was recovered upon their disclosure and further investigation was on.

