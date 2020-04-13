2 Kashmir children recorded COVID-19 positive test negative, discharged from hospital

Srinagar: In a big relief to the family, the two COVID-19 positive children in Kashmir tested negative for the disease on Monday.

A government statement on Twitter said that the duo have been discharged from JLNM Hospital Rainawari along with their mother, who had been staying with them at the hospital.

“The repeat samples of both the children and the mother came negative for COVID-19 today, ” the tweet read.

It can be recalled that the duo were among the very first cases detected in Kashmir after they contracted the virus from their family member, who tested positive for the disease earlier.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print