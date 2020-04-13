13 vehicles seized in Pampore

By on No Comment

13 vehicles seized in Pampore

PAMPORE: Amid strict restrictions, the Revenue department along with police on Sunday evening laid a Naka on Khrew Pampore road near Tulbagh area and seized thirteen vehicles.
While talking to Kashmir Reader Tehsildar Pampore Ishtiyaq Mohi-ud-Din said that amid the lockdown some people were were roaming unnecessarily during night hours. “So after witnessing it, we laid a Naka along with police headed by concerned SHO and seized thirteen vehicles”. he said.

13 vehicles seized in Pampore added by on
View all posts by BILAL HABIB →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.