13 vehicles seized in Pampore

PAMPORE: Amid strict restrictions, the Revenue department along with police on Sunday evening laid a Naka on Khrew Pampore road near Tulbagh area and seized thirteen vehicles.

While talking to Kashmir Reader Tehsildar Pampore Ishtiyaq Mohi-ud-Din said that amid the lockdown some people were were roaming unnecessarily during night hours. “So after witnessing it, we laid a Naka along with police headed by concerned SHO and seized thirteen vehicles”. he said.

