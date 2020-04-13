12 people arrested in Ganderbal district for violating prohibitory orders

Srinagar: Twelve people were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Monday for violating prohibitory orders imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus, police said here.

The arrests were made in the Lar area of the central Kashmir district, they said.

A case has been registered and further investigation into the matter has been initiated, a police officer said.

Meanwhile, the authorities in Pulwama district of south Kashmir booked eight people for violating quarantine laws by escaping from Red Zone’ areas, the official said.

It was reported that eight people had fled from Parigam and Qazigund villages of Pulwama which were declared red zones’ a few days ago and were staying at the house of Mohammad Sahaban Sheikh in Amirabad Tral, he added.

The officer said that the district administration traced all of them and placed them in quarantine at Hamdard Grammar School in Tral.

All eight were booked under sections 269 (unlawfully or negligently doing something which is likely to spread infection of any dangerous disease to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of dangerous disease to life), 271 (knowingly disobeying any quarantine rule) and 188 (for disobeying any government orders) of the IPC, he said.

The Pulwama district magistrate has warned violators of stern action, he added.