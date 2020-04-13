12 Delhi residents among 25 fresh COVID-19 cases recorded in Kashmir

Srinagar: Twenty five new Coronavirus positive cases have been detected in Kashmir on Monday including 12 residents of Delhi, officials said.

They said 13 among the fresh Covid 19 cases had been detected at CD Hospital today while the remaining cases were found positive at SKIMS Soura’s virology lab.

Nodal officer for Coronavirus at GMC Srinagar Dr Salim Khan confirmed that 12 among the new cases are from Delhi while the remaining one tested positive at CD Hospital is from Kulgam.

“The 12 residents of Delhi were part of a religious congregation and were undergoing quarantine at EDI Pampore,” he said

