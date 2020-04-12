Upcoming Hazrat Baba Dawood (RA) Urs at Batamaloo cancelled:Organising Committee

Srinagar: The organising committee of the upcoming annual Urs of Baba Dawood (RA) at Batmaloo Srinagar has cancelled traditional congregation this year in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

A statement issued by the committee asked devotees to observe religious austerity inside their houses instead of thronging the revered shrine from April 15-18, the annual Urs days.

The main ceremony is being observed on April 18, it said.

It appealed people to pray to the Almighty so as to get rid of the pandemic.