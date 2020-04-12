Three doctors among six health officials in Pampore sent to quarantine

PAMPORE: Six health officials including three doctors were sent to home quarantine by the authorities from Sub District hospital Pampore after they came in contact with COVID-19 positive cases, sources told Kashmir Reader.
The doctors and health workers from district hospital Pampore came in contact with positive patients at a quarantine facility in EDI Pampore.
An official pleaded anonymity said, “we have put three doctors and three paramedical staffers under home quarantine as a precautionary measure as their are suspensions of being in contact with these eight positive patients who were in quarantine at EDI Pampore” he said.

