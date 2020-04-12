HC seeks administrative, financial details of Durbar move

Srinagar: The J&K High Court has called for a detailed report from the Jammu and Kashmir government over the Darbar move after a submission was made before the court that unnecessary movement of people can spread Covid-19 infection.

On Friday, the General Administration department (GAD) had ordered opening of secretariat offices in summer capital Srinagar on May 4, but the Jammu division was been allowed to work from the winter capital “on as is where is basis”.

To this, counsels Faisal Qadri and Shafkat Nazir argued before court that shifting the capital of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir from Jammu to Srinagar entails movement of thousands of government personnel and of the complete administrative machinery, which should be postponed till Covid-19 infection issues are addressed.

Counsel Shafqat Nazir also submitted that funds were badly needed for looking after Covid-19 patients and expenses on Durbar move should be avoided.

The counsel argued that large resources are required for supporting migrant labourers, daily wagers, contractual employees and others who are without livelihood.

The court after hearing the counsels asked the government to take a considered view on the matter. The court directed the Secretary, General Administration Department, to provide details of government officials at all levels (position/category-wise) who were involved in the four Darbar moves in the years 2018 and 2019.

“The information be provided in tabulation with the total figures,” the court directed.

Further direction was passed to the Secretary, Finance Department, to provide in tabulation the categories and figures of the finances incurred on the four Darbar Moves for the years 2018 and 2019. “The various heads on which expenses have been incurred shall be provided in the tabulation,” the court directed.

Also, direction was passed to the Director General of Police, J&K, to provide details of the police personnel who were involved in providing security cover to personnel involved in the Darbar moves in 2018 and 2019.

The Secretary, Estates Department, was directed to provide details of the accommodation belonging to it as well as the hired houses, hotels, guest houses, etc, for providing accommodation to personnel involved in the Darbar moves in 2018 as well as 2019.

Further direction was passed to Secretary, Transport Department, to provide details of the transportation which was required for effecting the Darbar moves of the past two years.