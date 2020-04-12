BGSBU extends date for registration to Btech, diploma courses

Srinagar: Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU),Rajouri

has extended the last date for the submission of admission forms for various programmes in the upcoming academic session upto May 15.

The programmes include B.Tech, Lateral Entry to B.Tech, Diploma Engineering, Lateral Entry to Diploma Engineering and other Diploma courses.

A varsity spokesperson asked the aspirants to visit the admission portal avilable at University website www.bgsbu.ac.in for submission of online forms.

