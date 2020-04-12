17 fresh COVID-19 cases take J&K’s tally to 224

Srinagar: Seventeen fresh cases of COVID-19 were detected in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday taking total number of cases to 224 in the region.

According to officials, 12 among the fresh COVID-19 patients are from Kashmir while the remaining five belong to Jammu division.

According to details, six persons from Bandipora, two from Kupwara, one each from Baramulla and Budgam districts were tested positive on Saturday.

Earlier, the government spokesperson Rohit Kansal revealed that 17 new cases have been reported in J&K including 12 from Kashmir and five from Jammu division.

He announced it in a tweet on Saturday afternoon.

“17 new cases reported in J&K. 5 from Jammu Division and 12 from Kashmir. Total positive cases now 224,” Kansal tweeted.

The region has reported four deaths so far, three from Kashmir and one from Jammu while six persons have recovered.

Medical Superintendent SKIMS, Dr Farooq A Jan told Kashmir Reader that only 10 new patients have tested positive for novel Coronavirus in the virology lab of the premier institute out of 140 swab samples analyzed during last 24 hours.

“Most of the samples had come from peripheral health institution including GMC Baramulla and district hospitals in Ganderbal and Budgam while the remaining 56 samples were taken from patients admitted in SKIMS Soura,” he said.

According to him, two samples were taken from the already positive patients and they detected positive for the second time.

Dr Jan said only two patients one from Baramulla and another from Budgam have travel history to Bhopal and New Delhi respectively.

Nodal Officer for Covid-19 at GMC Srinagar, Dr Saleem Khan said over 54 samples have been analysed at CD Hospital today.

“Only one of the samples was found having high viral load. But, we are yet to declared whether the patient is positive or not,” he said.

Later, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Shahid Choudhary tweeted that no fresh case was detected in the district first time since Kashmir saw first positive case on March 18.

Enforce strict day and night lockdown: Advisor Khan to DCs

SRINAGAR: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor and overall in-charge of Coronavirus Control Efforts (CCE) in Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan on Saturday directed Deputy Commissioners to enforce 24×7 (round the clock) strict lock-down in their respective districts.

Advisor Khan issued these directions while chairing a high level meeting to review the arrangements and preparedness to combat Coronavirus epidemic in the valley, an official spokesperson said.

Advisor directed DCs to plug all loopholes immediately and take strict action against people who try to break the lockdown. He asked DCs to involve religious heads so that they can advise their followers against holding any congregations and spread awareness about observing social distancing norms to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.

Advisor said that two lakh N-95 masks and adequate number of ventilators will reach the valley soon. “Our frontline workers which include Doctors, medical staff and other essential services employees are doing commendable job on ground. There is a complete synergy between government and Medical workers. We have to work in unison and support each other in present circumstances”, he added.

Khan reviewed random & rapid testing facilities in hospitals, Red Zones & Buffer Zones, door to door screening, cases in hospital isolation, suspected persons in Administrative & Home Quarantines, additional quarantine facilities, distribution of personal kits & masks, VTM kits, functioning of 24×7 control rooms, contact tracing, surveillance teams, online training programmes for medical technicians, power & water supply, FIRs lodged, sealing of shops, seizure of vehicles, establishment of De-Contamination tunnels at all hospitals, distribution of ration at door steps and other measures.

Director SKIMS informed the meeting that the institution is focusing on increasing the COVID-19 testing facilities and pooled their own resources. He said that the institute would increase testing facility and up to 1000 tests will be done in a single day.

Khan directed the officials to put in their best efforts to prevent the spread of virus and asked them to intensify efforts to find anyone and everyone who might have come in contact with the suspected cases. He said that proper guidelines need to be followed while dealing with the evolving corona virus situation.

Advisor Khan directed concerned officers to attach all administrative quarantines to the COVID-19 hospitals in the Srinagar district.

He emphasized on the need to dispose-off the garbage coming out of quarantines facilities on scientific lines.

To prevent allergies from female Russian Poplars, he directed DCs to axe down all such trees immediately especially in close areas of habitations.

Rural Development Department (RDD) informed that 1.36 lac masks were made by self-help groups and 90,000 masks were already distributed to the general public through PRIs. The Advisor directed Director RDD & NRLM to compile daily report of masks and share it with DCs on daily basis.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole, Director SKIMS, Dr. A G Ahanger, Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Directors of RDD, NRLM and Deputy Commissioners of Kashmir Division attended the meeting.