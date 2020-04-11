Woman injured, house damaged along LoC in Kupwara

Kupwara: A residential house was damaged while an elderly women was injured during cross-LoC firing in Kupwara on Friday evening.

Armies of India and Pakistan exchanged heavy gunfire on Friday afternoon which continuedtill late evening during which both sides not only fired mortars, but fired artillery.

Sources said that a residential house of Sheraz Ahmad Khan of Gigoyaal village of Keran in Kupwara was damaged while an elderly women of same village was also injured in the shelling.

However there is complete lull since Friday evening.

A police officer said that we are confirming the facts in the area.