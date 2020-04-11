Srinagar-Leh highway opens for traffic

Sheikh Abu Talha

Sonamarg:The 434-km Srinagar-Leh national highway, the only road connecting the Kashmir Valley with the frontier region of Ladakh, was officially thrown open on Saturday for carrying essential supply vehicles to begin with.

The highway opens after remaining closed for six months.

SSP Ganderbal Khalil Ahmad Poswal officially threw open the highway while SDPO Kangan Tahir Ahmad, SHO Sonamarg, Lateef Ahmad, Dy SP Traffic Ganderbal, Tehsildar Gund, Fareed Ahmad and other BRO officials were also present on the occasion.

For now, only vehicles carrying essential supplies are being allowed to ply on the highway a soer officials.

SSP Ganderbal said at a press briefing that 18 authorised Oil Tankers were allowed to move from Srinagar towards Ladakh for now adding that trucks carrying vegetables and other essential commodities will be permitted to ply from Srinagar towards Kargil.

Likewise, a one way traffic will be allowed from Ladakh to Srinagar on alternate days, he said.

Srinagar-Leh highway remains closed for four months from the mid December to mid April each year due to heavy snowfall, especially on the Zojilla Pass that connects the Valley with the Ladakh region.

