No Friday prayers for third straight week

SRINAGAR: No congregational Friday prayers were offered in Kashmir for third straight week in view of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

Strict restrictions were imposed in Srinagar and else in 9 districts on the Valley to prevent public movement amid surge in COVID-19 cases. As many as 110 people were arrested and eight vehicles seized for defying the lockdown.

In Srinagar, historic Jamia Masjid which witnesses major congregation, remained closed for prayers. Similarly, Hazratbal shrin and mosques across the Valley remained shut.

Religious scholars and bodies have urged people against holding congregational prayers or gatherings.

Acting against lockdown violators, police spokeperson said that they arrested 110 persons and seized 8 vehicles.

In Srinagar, Police have arrested 26 persons including 7 shopkeepers in Shaheed Gunj, Nowgam, Khanyar and Parimpora areas for defying the restriction orders imposed by government.

In Bandipora, police arrested 50 persons and seized 6 vehicles

for breaching the prohibitory orders. “Cases under relevant sections of law have been registered and investigations in the cases have been initiated,” it said.

In Handwara, Police Station Qalamabad arrested 10 persons for violating prohibitory orders and Police Station Kralgund arrested 19 persons for violations, it added. Similarly, Police Station Handwara arrested 5 persons.