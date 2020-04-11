Militants escape encounter in south Kashmir’s Kulgam, police say

Srinagar: An unknown number of militants escaped an encounter with government forces in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Friday night, police have said.

The twitter handle of the J&K police said that they launched a joint operation with the army and CAPF last night in Nandimarg aea of Kulgam on a “credible input” about the presence of militants there.

After an initial exchange of fire between the groups following a cordon by the government forces, it “seems that militants ran away in initial firing itself”, police said.

However, police said that it had recovered one PIKA LMG and “material for making IED from the house owner”.

Meanwhile, police are using a tracker dog to track down the escaped militants, it said.

