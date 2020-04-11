Heavy artillery shakes up LoC in Kupwara where army, militants had a bloody encounter

Kupwara: The troops of India and Pakistan exchanged heavy gunfire and artillery across the line of control (LOC) in Keran village in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Friday.

Army sources said that Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire and targeted different Indian army posts, which was retaliated to professionally. They said Pakistani troops also fired artillery due to which a war-like situation was created in the sector.

Locals said that the heavy cross-border firing created among the residents of Malikpora, Panzgam, TCP, Hafrada and Ferkiyan areas. People ran towards safer places while some shifted their children to other areas. Locals said that both the armies not only fired mortars but targeted each other with heavy artillery. Loud explosions were heard in several areas that are quite far from the LoC.

The authorities blocked 2G internet services in Kupwara district soon after the cross border firing started. The internet services were later restored. Local sources said that it was the first time that authorities had suspended the internet service due to cross border firing.

SSP Kupwara A S Dinkar confirmed that there had been cross-LoC firing but said the details were awaited.

“Unprovoked Ceasefire Violation by Pakistan in Keran Sector (Kupwara). Troops retaliated effectively and strongly. Precision targeting of Gun Areas, terrorist launch pads and ammunition dump carried out. Reports of heavy damage on enemy side,” said army in a statement.

It is important to mention here that five militants and several army soldiers were killed in an operation in the same area earlier this week. According to the army, a group of militants had entered this side of Kashmir but alert army troops challenged them, resulting in a gunfight.