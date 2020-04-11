Delhi court sends ex-JK cop Davinder Singh to one-month judicial custody

New Delhi: A Delhi court has sent to one-month judicial custody Jammu and Kashmir Police officer Davinder Singh, who was arrested while ferrying two Hizb-ul-Mujahideen militants in a vehicle on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway earlier this year.

Special Judge Ajay Kumar Jain sent Singh to judicial custody till May 6 after he was produced before the court on Friday on expiry of his 30 days’ custodial interrogation by the Delhi police.

The police told the court the accused was not required for further interrogation.

The court also sent three other co-accused arrested in the case — Javed Iqbal, Syed Naveed Mushtaq and Imran Shafi Mir — to judicial custody.

The police requested the court that all accused be sent to judicial custody as they may flee or hamper the probe if let free, defence advocate Prashant Prakash said.

DSP Davinder Singh was suspended from the Jammu and Kashmir Police in January this year.

The Special Cell had brought Singh to Delhi from Hira Nagar Jail in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, the police had told the court that Syed Naveed Mushtaq and others were planning to execute terror attacks in Delhi and other parts of the country as well as targeted killings of protected persons.

The police said Mushtaq, the commander of Shopian district of Hizbul Mujahiddeen, used to chat with the other co-accused and militants through various internet platforms, including darknet chat.

“Mushtaq, along with other militants of Hizbul Mujahideen, was planning to execute terror attack in Delhi and other parts of the country and targeted killings of protected persons,” the police told the court.

The Delhi Police has filed an FIR under Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The FIR said the youths of Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab are being trained for carrying out terrorist activities.

The FIR also mentioned the mafia’s D Company and Chhota Shakeel. According to the FIR, the Delhi Police Special Cell had received an input that the D Company, run by fugitive Indian underworld kingpin Dawood Ibrahim, is funding pro-Khalistan terrorist organisations in Punjab.

Davinder Singh was taken in custody under the same FIR.

The Special Cell had also interrogated Singh regarding the Khalistan angle, police said.

Although Singh is not named in the FIR, the Special Cell has some inputs on the basis of which the enquiry will be carried out and he will be questioned, the police had said.