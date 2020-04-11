Darbar move: Offices to open in Srinagar on May 4

Srinagar: The government Friday accorded sanction to the formal opening of annual Darbar Move Offices in Srinagar but amid COVID-19 pandemic it ordered the employees shall work on “as is where is” basis— Kashmir based staff shall work from Srinagar and Jammu based staff shall work from Jammu.

According to an order issued by the GAD department, Darbar Move offices will open at Srinagar on 4 May at 9:30 A.M.

However, in view of the “extraordinary circumstances due to COVID-19 Pandemic”, the government has made arrangements to ensure the “transaction of the Government business effectively”.

Among others, the government has ordered that the Civil Secretariat at Jammu shall continue to remain functional and the move employees shall work on “as is where is” basis that is Kashmir based staff shall work from Srinagar and Jammu based staff shall work from Jammu.

“The move offices outside the Civil Secretariat shall also continue to remain functional at Jammu/Srinagar, as per the mechanism at 1 above (as is where is” basis.”

Administrative Secretaries have been asked to make necessary arrangements to ensure the functionality in their respective departments, both at Srinagar and Jammu. “Similar arrangements shall be put in place by the Heads of the Departments observing Darbar Move.”

The Civil Secretariat Treasury and J&K Bank moving Branch at Civil Secretariat shall be functional at both the places within the Civil Secretariat—Jammu and Srinagar. “The Finance Department shall put in place suitable mechanism for the purpose,” the order reads.

The dispensary of the Civil Secretariat shall remain functional at both the places within the Civil Secretariat and Health & Medical Education Department has been asked to put in place suitable mechanism for the purpose.

“The move based employees of Kashmir Division, who are required to move Srinagar on account of Darbar Move, on 25th/26th April, 2020, shall be provided transport facility by the JKRTC. Such employees shall provide their particulars to the General Administration Department for issuance of appropriate passes, if required, for movement on National Highway,” it added.