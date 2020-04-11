17 fresh COVID-19 cases take J&K’s tally to 224  

Srinagar: Seventeen fresh cases of COVID-19 were detected in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday taking total number of cases to 224 in the region.

According to officials, 12 among the fresh COVID-19 patients are from Kashmir while the remaining five belong to Jammu division.

According to details, six persons from Bandipora, two from Kupwara, one each from Baramulla and Budgam districts were tested positive on Saturday.

Earlier, the government spokesperson Rohit Kansal revealed that 17 new cases have been reported in J&K including 12 from Kashmir and five from Jammu division.

He announced it in a tweet on Saturday afternoon.

“17 new cases reported in J&K. 5 from Jammu Division and 12 from Kashmir. Total positive cases now 224,” Kansal tweeted.

The region has reported four deaths so far, three from Kashmir and one from Jammu while six persons have recovered.

Medical Superintendent SKIMS, Dr Farooq A Jan told Kashmir Reader that only 10 new patients have tested positive for novel Coronavirus in the virology lab of the premier institute out of 140 swab samples analyzed during last 24 hours.

“Most of the samples had come from peripheral health institution including GMC Baramulla and district hospitals in Ganderbal and Budgam while the remaining 56 samples were taken from patients admitted in SKIMS Soura,” he said.

According to him, two samples were taken from the already positive patients and they detected positive for the second time.

Dr Jan said only two patients one from Baramulla and another from Budgam have travel history to Bhopal and New Delhi respectively.

Nodal Officer for Covid-19 at GMC Srinagar, Dr Saleem Khan said over 54 samples have been analysed at CD Hospital today.

“Only one of the samples was found having high viral load. But, we are yet to declared whether the patient is positive or not,” he said.

Later, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Shahid Choudhary tweeted that no fresh case was detected in the district first time since Kashmir saw first positive case on March 18.