Shopian hospital converted into quarantine centre after surge in positive cases

Shopian The administration here has converted district hospital into quarantine centre after a surge in positive cases to be prepared for all the eventualities. According to the doctors posted at DH Shopian, all among the admitted at the hospital are asymptomatic and stable. Shopian has reported 12 positive cases among whom five have travel history abroad and eight have travel history of Nizamuddin Dargah where a religious congregation was held last month.

According to officials, among 12 patients, five were reported on Wednesday to have been put into isolation wards at Shopian hospital. “They are asymptomatic and have been reported on Wednesday,” chief medical officer Shopian, Dr Ramesh told Kashmir Reader. “We have put them in isolation at a level first and if an emergency arises, they will be shifted to other hospitals, ” he said. The rest seven patients from the district have been admitted at District hospital Pulwama which has been announced by the government for testing purposes for the district Shopian.

A senior staffer from district hospital told Kashmir Reader that there are two potable ventilators in district Shopian and the documentation of two more have been completed, which according to him may arrive very soon. As many as five villages in the district have been declared red zones while around a dozen neighbouring villages – where Covid19 positive cases were found – have been declared buffer zones by the authorities. Deputy Commissioner Shopian Choudhary Muhammad Yasin told Kashmir Reader that there are total of 12 active cases from the district. “There is no community transmission and all the positive cases have travel history,” he said.