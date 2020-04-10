Restrictions to be tightened in Srinagar: DC

Srinagar: Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhry on Thursday said that the ongoing lockdown aimed at preventing the transmission of COVID-19 was not a routine law and order situation which can be enforced by the civil and police administration alone.

Addressing a press conference here, he sought public cooperation in breaking the transmission chain of the deadly Coronavirus.

He said that restrictions in Srinagar will be tightened as there had been reports of people misusing the passes.

Even as the administration has declared 14 red zones in the district to contain virus transmission, the DC Srinagar expressed displeasure over the way people in Srinagar were taking the lockdown lightly by venturing out of their homes at night.

He asked the political and religious leadership for their cooperation in enforcing the lockdown effectively to spread further transmission of the disease.

He asked the community leaders to make sure that people do not venture out of their houses even during night hours.

Choudhry said that 800-900 people, who had hid their travel history had been traced and quarantined.

SSP Srinagar, Haseeb Mughal, who also spoke at the presser, said that passes issued now on will be valid only from place of work to the place of stay to enforce the lockdown effectively.

He added that five cases were filed against lockdown violators on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat.

Mughal also appealed people not to venture out of their homes even during evening hours as they use to do during routine restrictions.

