KU’s NSS offers 3,000 volunteers to combat COVID-19

Srinagar: Amid the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, Kashmir University’s National Service Scheme ( NSS) has offered services of over 3000 of its volunteers to assist the civil administration to combat the disease.

A statement by the varsity’s spokesperson said that office of the Program Coordinator NSS KU has identified 3000 NSS volunteers and 82 program officers who will assist District Magistrates of 10 districts of Kashmir for fighting Covid-19.

It said that the initiative has been taken as per the directive of Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India and in compliance with J&K Higher Education Department Government issued in this regard last week.

The Vice Chancellor KU Prof Talat Ahmad during a recent meeting had directed the Program Coordinator NSS to devise a strategy to assist the respective district administrations in the efforts to combat Covid-19.

In the first phase of this exercise, a group of 5 to15 NSS volunteers headed by one Program Officer each have been activated in all the districts of Kashmir.

Besides, volunteers and Program officers of colleges and universities have been exhorted to take steps among their communities to sensitize and apprise people, especially vulnerable sections about the spread of Covid-19.

Rhe statement quoted Program Coordinator, NSS KU Dr Musavir Ahmad saying that the varsity has adopted the locality of fishermen community in its vicinity for sensitization and awareness on COVID-19 Management.

He said on Wednesday and Thursday vegetable and other vendors including bakers around the catchment area of the varsity were appraised about the importance of social distancing among the customers.

During the sensitization drive free masks and gloves were distributed among these vendors, it added.