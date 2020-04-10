Heavy firing, shelling erupts along LoC, mobile internet suspended in Kupwara

Baramulla: Heavy exchange of gunfire and shelling occurred along Line of Control in Kupwara’s Keran on Friday.

Sources said that India and Pakistan troops targeted each other this afternoon. It caused panic among locals any many ran for safety.

Meanwhile, 2G mobile internet was snapped in the district.

SSP Kupwara A S Dinkar confirmed cross-LoC firing in Keran.

He said internet will be restored shortly.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print