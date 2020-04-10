FIR registered after locals defy lockdown to attend militant’s funeral in Sopore

Baramulla: Police have registered a case against those who took part in slain Jaish-e-Muhammad commander’s funeral at Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district for violating the Covid-19 lockdown that prohibits assembly of more than four people. An FIR number 70/2020 under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered. A senior police officer said that the family of the slain JeM militant Sajad Ahmad Dar have given a written note that they will keep social distancing during the funeral.

As per top police official, the matter is being investigated on fast track basis and some of the participants who flayed government directions and took part in the funeral procession have been identified through pictures/ videos circulated on social media and will be arrested. The officer said that the participation in the funeral procession of the slain in such numbers not only violates the set guidelines issued by the government in wake of Covid-19, but also exposes the entire population in the area to the pandemic. The lockdown in Sopore has been intensified after this incident.