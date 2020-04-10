Durbar to open in Srinagar on May 4, Jammu offices to remain open for now

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday ordered opening of annual summer Durbar move offices in Srinagar on May 4.

An order issued in this regard however said that the Civil secretariat Jammu will also remain functional for now in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

It further said that the move employees shall work on “as is where is basis” for now.

The move offices outside the Civil Secretariat have also been asked to function in a similar pattern.

The administrative secretaries have been asked to ensure the functionality if their respective departments.

