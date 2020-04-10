Covid-19: 65 test negative in Hajin

Hajin: Much to the relief of the people, 65 COVID-19 suspects in Hajin block of north Kashmir Friday tested negative for the disease after completing the mandatory quarantine.

Syed Shahnawaz Bukhari Nodel Officer Sumbal told Kashmir Reader that the suspects were tested for COVID-19 on Thursday and all the samples came negative.

Bhukari said that around 40 persons had been discharged after completing the quarantine period while the rest of them will discharged coming days and will be sent to home quarantine as a precautionary measure.

He said the persons testing negative for COVID-19 were residents of Asham,S.K Bala,Hajin,Sumbal,Gundjagir,Naidkhai and Hakabara areas.

Bukhari called the development a “big relief for the district administration”.