BJP leader in Shopian booked for violating lockdown orders

Shopian: Police on Friday booked a Block Development member in south Kashmir’s Shopian district affiliated to the right wing BJP for violating lockdown orders amid the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

A senior police officer from the region told Kashmir Reader that the accused was found violating the lockdown orders by roaming around freely and meeting people.

He has been identified as Mohammad Saleem Sheikh, son of Ghulam Hasan Sheikh, a resident of Heerpora Shopian.

The police officer said that an FIR vide number 12/2020 under section 188, 269 has been registered against the BJP leader at Police Station Heerpora Shopian.

Significant to mention here that Shopian has 12 active COVID-19 positive cases. As many six villages including Hirpora where six positive cases were reported have been declared red zones by the authorities to contain the possible transmission.

