As Srinagar reports 8 new COVID-19 cases, DC Choudhry allays panic

Srinagar: Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary on Friday said that there was no need to panic about the district reporting 8 COVID-19 cases on the day.

Soon after the government said that 23 new cases of the disease had been detected in J&K, Choudhry took to Twitter to mitigate fears about the eight new cases said to be from the district.

“8 Covid +ve (cases) in Srinagar today sounds panicky, but it’s not. This is a classic ” tracing success story (sic), ” the DC Srinagar wrote.

Choudhary said that 7 of the eight persons testing positive for COVID-19 on Friday were non-locals, who had been right away quarantined by the administration along with the eighth person, who came in their contact.

Government Spokesperson Rohit Kansal who shared Choudhary’s tweet said that seven persons testing positive today were members of a religious congregation who were traced and isolated on march 27.