51 KAS Officers Transferred

Srinagar: General Administration Department (GAD) on Thursday ordered transfer and posting of 51 Junior Scale KAS officers.

An order issued in this regard gave sanction to placement of 51 Junior Scale KAS officers and officers of different departmental feeding services in the Times Scales of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services on stop-gap bases in their own pay and grade.

Narinder Kour has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Jammu, Virender Kumar Manyal has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government in Social Welfare Department.

Fareed Ahmed Kohli has been transferred and posted as Development Officer, Handicrafts (Taxtiles) Jammu against available vacancy.

Kulraj Singh has been transferred and posted as Collector, 220 KV, Power Development Department, Jammu, and Vishavjeet Singh has been transferred and his services placed at the disposal of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board for further posting.

Kusum Chib has been transferred and posted as Collector, Jammu Development Authority, and Javed Iqbal has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Jammu. Gurdev Kumar has been transferred and posted as General Manager, DIC, Reasi against available vacancy, and Parvaiz Ahmed Naik has been transferred and posted as Sub-Registrar, Chenani, relieving Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Chenani of the additional charge of the post.

Shurjeel Ali Naiku has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Kashmir against available vacancy.