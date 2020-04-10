24 persons arrested in Bandipora for violating lockdown

Srinagar: At least twenty-four person were arrested in north Kashmir’s Bandipora on Thursday for violating Covid-19 lockdown, police said. In a statement, police said, “In the jurisdiction of Police Station Sumbal, two dozen persons have been arrested by police who had gathered for congretional prayers at a mosque in Nesbal Sumbal area of Bandipora for violating the government prohibitory orders over Covid-19.”

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Sumbal and investigation has been taken up, they said. Police have once again requested the general public to follow the restrictions imposed by the government in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and those who are violating the restriction orders will be dealt strictly.