23 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, tally 207

Srinagar: Twenty three more COVID-19 cases were detected in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday taking the tally to 207.

While 168 cases have been reported from Kashmir so far, 39 persons tested positive for the disease in Jammu including the 4 cases that were reported in the winter capital earlier in the day, the government spokesperson tweeted.

Two patients, who had previously tested negative for COVID-19, are believed to have tested positive afresh for the disease.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print