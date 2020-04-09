Strict lockdown in Anantnag after first COVID-19 patient detected in neighbouring Kulgam 

Anantnag: With no COVID-19 positive thus far in the district, the administration in Anantnag enforced strict restrictions on Thursday, a day after the first COVID-19 case was reported from neighbouring Kulgam district in south Kashmir.

On Wednesday, Kashmir saw the biggest single day spike in positive cases touching 30, taking the total number of cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 158.

Following the announcement rumours started doing rounds that seven cases were from Anantnag district. The authorities, however, swiftly rebutted it saying the district was COVID-19 free so far.

But senior police and administrative officials announced that the lockdown will be implemented in a more stringent manner across the district to prevent community spread of the virus.

Superintendent of Police Anantnag, Sandeep Chaudhry, warned people should not expect “garlands” if they venture out today.

“We have managed to keep Corona out of our district so far. Challenge just got bigger. Stay indoors. Don’t expect garlands tomorrow,” he tweeted.

He said that the people travelling to Anantnag district from elsewhere should have valid reasons and passes only then will they be allowed to move.

Following Choudhry’s announcement the Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, Bashir Ahmad Dar, also took to a social media platform to announce more curbs on movement of people.

“When you wake up to more restrictions, please do not be cross with us. It is for our own welfare. Stay home, stay blessed,” he said.

On Thursday, barricades were erected on roads to prevent public movement across the district and entry and exit points to the district were blocked with concertina wires.

“We are allowing people to move in very special cases like medical emergencies or supply of essentials. Others are being sent home,” a senior police official overlooking the enforcement of the lockdown told Kashmir Reader.

He said that people should understand that it was for our own good and try not to venture out until absolutely necessary.