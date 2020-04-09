One-way traffic resumes on Srinagar-Jammu highway

SRINAGAR: Traffic resumed on the Srinagar- Jammu highway on Thursday morning after landslides disrupted it yesterday.

An official from the Traffic Control Unit Ramban told Kashmir Reader that landslides which had blocked the highway at Chanderkote and Dogipoli had been cleared.

He said that vehicles carrying essential commodities from Srinagar towards Jammu were allowed to ply on the highway for now.

