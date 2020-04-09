Kupwara Sub District hospital converted into quarantine centre after surge in positive cases

Baramulla: With the surge in Covid-19 positive cases in north Kashmir districts, the authorities have converted Kupwara Sub District hospital into quarantine centre to meet any such eventuality arising out in the district. The move was taken by the authorities after new positive cases. An official in the Health department said that this hospital is 100-bedded. Sources said that there are almost 30 suspected Covid-19 people admitted in hospital and the Health department has taken their samples.

They said that all the people who are in quarantine at the hospital are those who had returned from other countries or states. They said the OPD has been shifted to nearby health centres. The official sources said that Health department has declared surrounding areas of hospital as red zone and general public were informed to not visit the area unnecessarily and contact health officials in case of any emergency. The authorities have declare more villages in Tangmarg as red zones. They appealed general public to be vigilant and contact health officials and police in case of any emergency.