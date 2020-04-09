Jaish militant killed in 16-hour encounter in Sopore

Baramulla: A most-wanted Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militant was killed after a 16-hour-long gunfight in Armpora area of Sopore in north Kashmir on Wednesday.

Sources said that army’s 22 RR, SOG of police, and CRPF troops cordoned off Armpora locality on Tuesday evening at around 7pm, after receiving specific information about presence of some militants in the area. Sources said the joint team of forces suspended the operation for the night after installing dozens of lights and closing all exit points for militants.

Police sources said that on Wednesday morning, when forces reached near the suspected area, the hidden militants fired on the forces, starting a gunfight that continued till the afternoon. In the exchange of fire, the house from within which the militants were fighting caught fire. Sources said that the forces later blasted the house after the gunfire ceased from the militants’ side.

The forces found one body in the debris of the house. The search for other militants is still continuing, sources said.

Police later identified the slain militant as Sajad Ahmad Dar a resident of Sadpora Sopore, who was active in the area since 2018 and was the top mastermind in recruiting youths into the JeM.

Local sources said that there was complete lull in the area since noon but the joint team of forces had closed all the entry and exit points and were searching for more bodies in the debris of the house.

Police sources said that the area has been sealed to avoid any damage as there may be some live ammunition in the debris.