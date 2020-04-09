Jaish militant arrested in Baramulla

By on No Comment

Srinagar: Security forces arrested a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militant from Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said here on Thursday.

A cordon and search operation was launched around Shimlaran Nallah in Chandoosa area of Baramulla late on Wednesday following information about presence of militants there, police officials said.

“During search operation, one JeM militant — Bashir Ahmad Beigh — was apprehended along with one AK-47 riflle and some ammunition,” they said.

A case has been registered in the local police station in this regard.

Jaish militant arrested in Baramulla added by on
View all posts by Press Trust of India →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.