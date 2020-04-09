Doctors suspend work at Hajin hospital as DC Bandipora uses abusive language

Srinagar: Doctors and other staff members at Community Health Centre Hajin on Thursday suspended the work in the hospital to protest the misbehavior of Deputy Commissioner Bandipora with a colleague.

According to the striking doctors, DC Bandipora, Shahbaz Mirza today hurled invectives on a Medical Officer over a simple issue.

“His behavior is uncalled far and we won’t tolerate such a bad and arrogant behaviour of the official at a time when we are in the forefront of Covid-19 crisis,” said one of the doctors.

They have locked the hospital building and started sit-in protest outside it. Doctors are also demanding strict action against the DC.

President Doctors Association of Kashmir condemned the behaviour of DC saying, “Misbehavior of DC Bandipora with doctors is highly condemnable. He should learn administration from DC Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Chowdhary.”