Doctors resume duty after authorities intervene

Srinagar: Doctors at a health centre in north Kashmir who had gone on protest against alleged misbehavior by DC Bandipora with one if their colleagues, have resumed duties upon intervention by local civil and police administration.

SDM Sumbal, Syed Shahnawaz Bukhari told Kashmir Reader that he personally visited Community Health Centre Hajin soon after the doctors there alleged misbehavior by the DC and sorted out the matter with them.

Thereupon, the protesting doctors called off the protest and resumed work at the health facility, Bukhari said.

Medical Superintendent at the health centre, Dr Nisar also confirmed that they had resumed duties upon sorting out the matter with the visiting officials including the concerned SDPO.

“We didn’t want to go on protest in the first place. Now after sorting out the matter, our top priority is to fight the prevailing crisis rising out if the COVID-19 outbreak, ” Dr Nisar added.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print