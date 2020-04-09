DAK demands action against DC Bandipora for alleged misbehaviour  

Srinagar: Doctors Association Kashmir(DAK) Thursday condemned the “inhuman behaviour” of Deputy Commissioner Bandipora towards frontline health workers.

“It is very unfortunate that during these trying times and crisis he has used flight and unparliamentary language with the doctors of Block Hajin and forced them to go for immediate strike,” it said in a statement.

General Secretary DAK, Dr Owais Dar while strongly condemning the “abnormal” behaviour of deputy commissioner said that such incidents can demoralise the whole fraternity of doctors. “The crisis have such a huge psychological impact that our frontline warriors need to be supported by sections of society,” he said.

President DAK, Dr Suhail Naik said that they would not tolerate such incidents and can go to any extent for the safety and honour of their colleagues.

“This is time to relieve all those officers who are patients of power arrogance and are threat to stability of nation,” he said.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Doctors Coordination Committee (JKDCC), an amalgam of various associations of doctors Thursday condemned the misbehaviour of Deputy Commissioner Bandipora with a senior doctor.

Chairman JKDCC, Dr Yousuf Tak in a statement said Dr Muzzafar Zargar posted at medical block Hajin has received a call from the DC Bandipora and the DC has used unparliamentary language and misbehaved with him.

“During these trying times administrators should not resort to immoral and unethical behaviour with health care professionals,” he said.

Tak said that it was unfortunate that a DC is behaving such a way which is sending a very wrong to whole doctors fraternity.

JKDCC said officer like DC should not misbehave with health officials who are under tremendous pressure due to COVID-19 crisis.

“Management of patients is duty of health officials. Administrators should not interfere in the management course of patients. Interferes by administration cannot be accepted in any case,” it said.

It appealed the Lieutenant Governor led administration to take action against the Deputy Commissioner for such an unacceptable behaviour at a time when doctors are at frontlines to fight COVID -19.

DAK stresses for making him to step down in the larger interest of upholding the prestige of medical employees and better patient care otherwise under his command there is every chance of health deficit