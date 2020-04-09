Biggest jump of Covid-19 cases in one day

Srinagar: The number of Covid-19 cases rose sharply on Wednesday with 30 more persons in Kashmir tested positive for the deadly virus. Jammu region recorded only three new Covid-19 cases, taking the total number of cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 158.

It was the biggest spike in Covid-19 cases in the region in a day, so far. The second highest number of Covid-19 cases was witnessed on April 4 when 19 patients detected positive for the new virus in one day.

Government spokesperson Rohit Kansal announced about 33 new cases in a series of tweets Wednesday evening.

“14 new cases today; 11 in Kashmir, 3 in Jammu 139 cases in all now; 130 active cases; 27 in Jammu Division, 103 in Kashmir,” he said in an initial tweet.

“Good News too: 2 patients discharged from SKIMS,” he added.

Later, in another tweet, he wrote: “19 more cases test positive in Kashmir-details follow.”

Of 30 persons tested positive of Covid-19 in Kashmir, 19 have been confirmed at the virology lab of Chest Diseases Hospital while other samples tested positive at SKIMS Soura.

“We conducted 94 tests today at CD Hospital lab of which 19 were detected positive for novel coronavirus and 75 were found negative,” said Dr Salim Khan, Nodal Officer for Coronavirus response in GMC Srinagar.

“Among the new Covid-19 cases, ten are admitted to JLNM Hospital and all of them are residents of Srinagar,” he said.

Seven samples of Shopian and Kulgam residents were received from GMC Anantnag while the remaining two samples were of Shopian residents that had come from District Hospital Pulwama, he said.

According to health officials, five persons with travel history to Nigeria are also among the latest cases. They were undergoing quarantine in Gulmarg and their samples tested positive for novel coronavirus at the VRDL Lab of SKIMS Soura.

“Of 61 samples sent yesterday for testing from our college, six tested positive including a 70-year-old man from Tangmarg and five Srinagar residents from downtown and uptown localities,” said Principal of Government Medical College (GMC) Baramulla, Dr Abdul Hameed.

“They are presently in the isolation facility of GMC Baramulla. They developed Covid-19 symptoms yesterday after which we sent their samples for testing to SKIMS Soura,” said Dr Hameed.

He said the Srinagar residents had travel history to Nigeria and they were put in a government quarantine centre at Gulmarg some days ago.

“They are in the age group between 30 and 45 years,” Dr Hameed said.

The remaining five patients from Kashmir are admitted to the isolation facility of SKIMS Soura and District Hospital Kupwara.

Medical Superintendant of SKIMS, Dr Farooq A Jan, told Kashmir Reader that four more Covid-19 suspects from Bandipora, who are admitted to isolation facility of the hospital, tested positive for the virus today.

“They have a history of contact with already positive patients,” he said.