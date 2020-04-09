30 persons arrested for violating lockdown in Handwara, Srinagar

Srinagar: Over thirty persons were arrested in Handwara and Srinagar for violating Covid- 19 lockdown and six vehicles were also seized, police said on Wednesday. They said 8 vehicles were also seized in Pampore. “In Handwara, Police Station Qalamabad arrested 11 persons and seized one vehicle for violating lockdown. Case FIR No. 24/2020 under relevant sections of law has been registered in PS Qalamabad against the violators.

While Police Station Vilgam has arrested 5 persons and registered a case vide FIR No. 27/2020 under relevant sections of law for violating prohibitory orders over Coronavirus. Similarly, Police Station Kralgund arrested 11 persons and seized 5 Vehicles for violating lockdown orders imposed by District Magistrate u/s 144 CrPC. Case FIR No. 33/2020 under relevant sections of law has been registered in PS Vilgam. Investigations in the cases have been initiated,” police said in a statement.

It reads that in Srinagar, Police arrested 3 persons in the jurisdiction of Police Post Rangreth for defying the restriction orders imposed by the government in view of Covid- 19. “Cases under relevant sections of the law have been registered at Police Station Sadder and further investigation into the cases have been initiated,” it said. Police have once again requested the general public to follow the restrictions imposed by the government in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and said that those who are violating the restriction orders will be dealt strictly.