24 test positive ,COVID-19 tally touches 184 in J&K

Srinagar: Twenty four more COVID-19 cases surfaced in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday taking the overall tally of cases to 184 in the union territory.

Of the total cases reported so far, 152 cases have been detected in Kashmir and 32 in Jammu, Government spokesperson, Rohit Kansal tweeted adding the cases reported in Thursday had been in contact with already COVID-19 positive patients.

The hike in the number of cases in J&K of late has been a result of “aggressive testing” by the government, Kansal claimed.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print