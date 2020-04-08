Mehbooba sent home to be detained there under PSA

Srinagar: Former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti walked into her residence at Gupkar Fairview, after it was declared as a subsidiary jail, to continue her detention there under Public Safety Act (PSA). The PDP chief has been under detention for eight months and was being held at a government facility at Transport Yard along Srinagar’s MA road. She was released days after her daughter, Iltija Mufti, wrote to Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu urging him to release her mother and other detainees in view of the corona crisis.

On Tuesday morning, an order was issued by Principal Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir Home Department, Shaleen Kabra, which read, “In exercise of powers conferred by clause (b) of section 2 of Prisoners’ Act 1990, the government hereby declares Fairview Gupkar Road, Srinagar, as Subsidiary Jail”.

The PDP president has been under detention since August last year when the government of India abrogated Article 370. The 60-year-old Mufti was initially put under preventive custody and later booked under the PSA on February 6, an order issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Home department.

Her PSA has not been quashed and she will not be allowed to move out from her residence. She and NC Vice President Omar Abdullah were both booked under Public Safety Act in February, but Omar was released on March 24 while she continues to be under detention.

Soon after the order was made public, Omar Abdullah demanded that she be freed. “Mehbooba Mufti must be set free. Shifting her home while continuing to keep her detained is a cop out,” he tweeted.