Srinagar: Nineteen more COVID-19 cases have been detected in Kashmir on Wednesday taking the J&K tally of cases to 158.

Government Spokesperson Rohit Kansal confirmed about the cases on twitter.

Earlier in the day, the government had

confirmed only about 14 new COVID-19 cases,11 in Kashmir and 3 in Jammu.

Two patients have been discharged from SKIMS Soura.

