Kashmir sees biggest single day jump in COVID-19 cases; 30 test positive

Srinagar: Kashmir on Wednesday registered the highest single day jump in the number of COVID-19 cases with as many as 30 persons in valley testing positive for the disease.

Government Spokesperson Rohit confirmed the development. He said that three cases were detected positive in Jammu taking J&K tally of cases to 158.

Two COVID-19 patients, he said, had been discharged from SKIMS, Soura.

