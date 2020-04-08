Government orders mass promotion of students from class 1 to 9 in Jammu

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir School Education Department on Tuesday ordered mass promotion of students in standard 1-9 in Jammu and class 11 in both the divisions in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.

An order issued by Deputy Secretary School Education Department, Sachin Jamwal directed concerned authorities to promote all government and private school students in standards 1 to 9 falling under summer zone Jammu and affiliated to J&K Board of School Education to the next level for the academic session 2020-21 as a “one time exemption”.

Director School Education Jammu has been asked to monitor the process of promotion as per approved norms.

Likewise, the students for class 11 appearing under Annual Regular session in summer zones of Jammu and bi-annual and private sessions in winter zones in both the divisions of J&K- too will be promoted to Class 12 provided they have filled in the examination forms, the order read.

It, however, warned that the promotion of a student, who is later found to be ineligible for appearing in class 11 examination in the first place shall be cancelled without prior notice.

It has been learnt that Chairperson JKBOSE and Director School Education Jammu had earlier forwarded a proposal to the School Education Department over mass promoting students in view of the current COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.

Pertinently, the Ministry of Human Resource Development recently directed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to promote all of its affiliated students in standard I- VIII across India to the next level without exams in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing lockdown.